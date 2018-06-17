Mikel Obi’s Russian wife, Olga Diyachenko, reacts to Super Eagles’ loss

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel’s Russian wife has reacted to Nigeria’s 0-2 loss to Croatia in their opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Russian beauty Olga Diyachenko took to her social media page to console and encourage her husband after the disappointing start to the tournament.

She wrote via her Instagram page; “You win some, you lose some my love… you are always a winner in my eyes. Love you. Go Nigeria.”

Olga, who gave birth to the two girls in 2015, is reportedly a die-hard Nigeria fan.

Last year Mikel, who plays for for Chinese club Tianjin TEDA in the Chinese Super League, told the official FIFA website: “My wife is Russian and many of our relatives and friends are from Russia.

“They are all expecting Nigeria to qualify for the next World Cup. “I think they will kill me if I fail them.”

Last year she revealed to Nigerian media how they met and started dating.

She said:

“Mikel used to be my parent’s neighbour. “As my parents were leaving the flat, I dropped off the keys at his flat and that was how we met and started off as friends and then grew into lovers.

“It was never a magical love story.”

