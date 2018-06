Award-winning video jockey, VJ Adams returns with a brand new single titled ‘Based on Believe’ featuring Harrysong.

This hit single is coming after his last release ‘Leg Work’, a collaborative effort with the Queen Of Afrohouse ‘Niniola‘

Based on Believe is off VJ Adam’s Perception album which followed his debut album Pursuit of Happiness.

Download and Enjoy!!!

https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/VJ-Adams-Based-on-Believe-ft.-Harrysong.mp3

Download Here

Leave a Comment…

comments