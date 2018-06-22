‘Never argue with a mad man’ – Rita Dominic reacts to Francis Atuma’s comments

Nollywood filmmaker, Francis Atuma appears to have incurred the wrath of Nigerian Actresses as they continue to come for him one after the other following his daring comments in his latest interview.

Francis in the interview claimed that before anyone can make it in the Nigerian movie industry, he/he must either be gay or a prostitute.

Francis Atuma’s who was also called out by Yvonne Jegede, stated in the interview;

”If you are not a full time or semi-prostitute, you will not make it in Nollywood. Our ladies are using what they have to get what they want. Even some of the guys who can use their a** are the ones making it in Nollywood. I am being very real here and they make it look as if they are doing well but they are not, they are suffering. Let’s stop deceiving the younger ones by keeping it real. We have to let the younger ones know how it is and what it is.

”Pascal Atuma is my name and I am saying it the way it is and that’s the truth. If you want to challenge me on this, please come and do it on any national television in Nigeria or anywhere. I am even ready to pay for the challenge. The biggest boys in the industry know that I am saying the truth. I am saying the truth and there’s nothing anyone of them can do to affect my career, they can’t employ me.”

However reacting to interview, Rita Dominic who called Francis Atuma a mad man, said onlookers will never be able to tell the difference when you argue with a mad man. Here is her post below;



Ruth Kadiri who also reacted to the interview wrote;

“A lot of us work too hard to be placed into a general category and insulted by a practitioner Mr Pascal I am not a prostitute. I do not sleep with men for money or lifestyle… I feel offended. I am an ACTRESS and a PRODUCER I am successful and I am not a prostitute. SIR. If u have nothing to say pls don’t grant interviews… slamming us all and generalizing based on the lifestyle of few is very wrong. pascalatuma. @bolaaduwo @thecablelifestyle“

