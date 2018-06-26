Nigerian celebrities react to killings in Plateau state

Nigerian celebrities have come out to condemn the attacks in Plateau state which left about 86 people killed and several others injured.

The Plateau State Police Command had earlier confirmed the killing of 86 persons in the attacks on Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government.

This followed claims by the Chairman, North Central zone of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Danladi Ciroma, that the killing of the 86 persons was in retaliation to the killing of over 300 cows in the last few weeks by the villagers.

However, reacting on social media, some of the celebrities said the inability of the security agents to stop the incessant killings in different parts of Nigeria could be a deliberate act for political reasons.

Here are some comments:

@official2baba, “For how long shall this continue? This has become more than an emergency situation. I weep, I weak, I tire. Knowing that the solution is very simple but politics will not allow. How heartless?”

@Ramsey Nouah, ”This is sad and honestly becoming unbearable. How long shall we continue?. It’s beginning to look like a deliberate act by our security to neglect this issue for political reasons. Human sacrifices for political goals???.. What has the world become???..the height of dehumanization. This is heart wrenching.”

@Adesua Etomi, lamenting about the value for cows rather than human lives took to her Instagram, saying “When Cattle have more value than human lives. How did we get here?”

“Dear Nigerian Government, we don’t want any more condolence messages. Do something, lives are still being lost. When you’ve done something, release a statement to let us know what you have done and how you were successful.

“Saying people should boycott cow meat will not solve anything. The problem is bigger than cows.”

@TiwaSavage, “My God! What is really happening to Nigeria? Pray for Plateau. No more killings. We just want peace.”

@Frank Donga “Too much blood, too much pain, too much poverty. God please heal Nigeria with your love. Fix us by your power.

“We cannot sit down and expect things to change, we need reforms in politics, judiciary, police and military.

”This country needs help, God has given us all we need already, let’s stop sleeping.”

@Frank Edwards, “It is well with Plateau state and its people. Let there be peace again in Jesus name, the type money cannot buy.”

@TimiDakolo wrote, ”If our government will not help to stop these senseless killing, I think as citizens we should begin to plead with countries to come to our aid. And just because it is happening Plateau, Borno, or Adamawa State doesn’t mean we are safe.

”We do not feel safe at all. Let’s tag foreign government and agency to come to our aid. We really need help.”

