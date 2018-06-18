Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Nigerian man accused of beating his wife to death

A Facebook user, Meg Barn is claiming that a Nigerian man allegedly beat his wife, whom he married on the 10th of February, 2018 to death.

The user wrote:

“Gloria Onyedikachi Obinna a beauty from Arondizuogu…….How cruel can life be.. like every young beautiful girl dreams of walking down the aisle some day.”

“Yours came calling,on10th feb 2018…..as you got married to your supposedly heartthrob MGBEODINMA SAMUEL.. from AWO-IDEMILI. little did you know that you will take,a sudden BOW from this space tragically.”

“via DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, killed by your husband…….on Saturday,who after, your demise , put your corpse in his car,drove to his parents house in Lagos …did not inform them..till Sunday by 9am……***MUST WE HIT OURSELVES TO PASS A MESSAGE TO OUR PARTNER******”

“Domestic violence is evil…quit now and seek help…Talk to someone.”

“I didn’t want to post this…..after a friend sent it to me…… I told him I won’t post…… but looking at your pix lying on the ground….
I don’t think I will ever forgive myself if I didn’t post”

