Nigerians blast VP Osinbajo for tweeting on Nigeria vs Argentina match

Nigerians have come for the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Twitter over his tweet about the Nigeria vs. Argentina match yesterday.

Osinbajo had earlier taken to social media to wish the Super Eagles luck in their match against Argentina, just before the start of the match.

Today in Ibadan, someone asked me my thoughts on the Nigeria vs Argentina game. My response was simple. By God’s grace, victory will be ours but no matter the outcome, we are proud of these young men and what they represent to us as a nation. #TheNaijaSpirit pic.twitter.com/G43WPhfNpg — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) June 26, 2018

However, the Vice President’s tweet did not meet a lot Nigerians on Twitter well, as many of them were of the opinion that it was a wrong time for the VP to be talking about football considering how many Nigerians have died in the last 72 hours in Nigeria.

“People will still be unhappy no matter the outcome because of this senseless killing acros the nation. #justice for plateau”

“Leaders without conscience. You should be mourning people that died in plateau, not talking about football. Have a rethink”

“Blood shed is the order of the day in your country and you are just feeling unconcerned because none of your people is involve . The northern christians are being slaughtered on daily basis and our christian VP is talking about match. What a shame”

However, sadly Nigeria lost the match to Argentina.

Marcos Rojo scored the second goal for the Argentines, while Lionel Messi scored the first in the 14th minute.

Moses scored a penalty kick for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Argentina are up ahead Nigeria with 1 point difference, while Iceland are the bottom of the group.

Croatia takes the lead with 9 points, Argentina follows with 4 points, Nigeria with 3 points.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are officially out of the world cup.

