Paedophile: 26-year-old man arrested for defiling a 6-year-old girl .(Photo)

One Daniel Essien has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly defiling a six- year- old girl at Alagbole area of Akute.

He was picked up after Mrs Ayoola Tolulope, the mother of the girl, lodged a complaint. Tolulope reported that she was called by her child’s school teacher to be watchful of her daughter because the girl confided in her that a man has been abusing her sexuallly.

This made her interrogate the victim on her arrival from school, and she told her that it was Essien, a barber in the neighborhood who has had carnal knowledge of her three times. The suspect was promptly arrested and he owned up to the commission of the crime.

