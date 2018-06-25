Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

Photos of the cake Russians sculptured in the likeness of Lionel Messi for his birthday

A sculptured cake in the likeness of Lionel Messi has been made by Moscow confectioners in celebration of the Argentine’s 31st birthday.

The cake which took nearly a week to make was done when the confectioners learnt that the star player will be having his birthday while still in Russia where the 2018 FIFA world cup is taking place.

“We found out by chance that it was Messi’s birthday on June 24,”said chief confectioner Daria Malkina. “And we thought, ‘why not make Leo a gift, a chocolate sculpture of himself’?”

“We will give Lionel Messi to Lionel Messi,” Malkina said, laughing.

The large cake was put on display in Bronnitsy, a town located about 50 kilometers from Moscow where the Albeceleste of Argentina are based for the tournament.

The Barcelona forward also had his own celebration with fellow team mates at their camp in Russia.

The Argentines are currently preparing to play against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a final group D game which will determine their continual stay at the world cup.

They drew their first match 1-1 against Iceland with Messi missing a spot kick that would have seen him put his team in front. They got embarrassed 3-0 by Croatia in their second game.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nollywood Producer, Emem Isong is now into clothing business

How DBanj’s son drowned in a pool while he was in USA; How a fan warned him about the pool few weeks ago.

Outrage after president labels God as ‘Stupid’ and ‘Son of a b*tch’.

OAP Lolo replies follower who criticized her outfit to an event.

Nigerian woman defends DBanj’s wife, says she should not be blamed over son’s death

“Perpetrators of Plateau attack will be brought to Justice” – President Buhari.

DBanj may face Legal punishment for death of his son

Fan Replicates Wizkid Super Eagles Jersey Swag And Its Hilarious (Photos)

D’banj May Face Legal Punishments Over Son’s Death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *