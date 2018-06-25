Photos of the cake Russians sculptured in the likeness of Lionel Messi for his birthday

A sculptured cake in the likeness of Lionel Messi has been made by Moscow confectioners in celebration of the Argentine’s 31st birthday.

The cake which took nearly a week to make was done when the confectioners learnt that the star player will be having his birthday while still in Russia where the 2018 FIFA world cup is taking place.

“We found out by chance that it was Messi’s birthday on June 24,”said chief confectioner Daria Malkina. “And we thought, ‘why not make Leo a gift, a chocolate sculpture of himself’?”

“We will give Lionel Messi to Lionel Messi,” Malkina said, laughing.

The large cake was put on display in Bronnitsy, a town located about 50 kilometers from Moscow where the Albeceleste of Argentina are based for the tournament.

The Barcelona forward also had his own celebration with fellow team mates at their camp in Russia.

The Argentines are currently preparing to play against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a final group D game which will determine their continual stay at the world cup.

They drew their first match 1-1 against Iceland with Messi missing a spot kick that would have seen him put his team in front. They got embarrassed 3-0 by Croatia in their second game.

