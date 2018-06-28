Metro News, Trending

Plateau Killings: See what we have done so far – Presidency

The presidency says it has done the following regarding the recent killings in Plateau State, that claimed over 100 lives. After the brutal attacked attacks in 5 communities in Barkin-Ladi, Riyom and Jos South LGAs, that saw the gruesome murder of nearly 200 or more innocent unarmed Nigerians including young children, Nigerians have continued to demand justice.

Therefore, a bid to answer some of these question, the government has outlined what it has done  in order to forestall a recurrence, rebuild affected communities, and promote peace and dialogue, here are the things government has done;

Nigerians in their response to this statement say these actions taken by government is not enough, as no one has been arrested nor has the presidency deemed it necessary to declare these Fulani herdsmen a terrorist group.

See reactions


