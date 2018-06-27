Metro News, Trending

Plateau Massacre: Why hasn’t any arrest been made – Nigerians question Buhari

 

More than 48hours after the deadly attack on five communities in Plateau state that claimed over 200 lives including little children, Nigerians are wondering while no arrest has been made yet.

In the siege on Gashish  District of Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State,  which lasted for many hours, in a state where there are security personals, Nigerians can’t help but wonder why people involved in the gruesome onslaught, are still walking freely.

One of those to react is Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose via his Twitter handle. The governor said the most important question president Buhari should be answering now is, whether anyone has been arrested yet. Others like former media aide to president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri and some Nigerian twitter users were not left out.

