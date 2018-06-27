Plateau Massacre: Why hasn’t any arrest been made – Nigerians question Buhari

More than 48hours after the deadly attack on five communities in Plateau state that claimed over 200 lives including little children, Nigerians are wondering while no arrest has been made yet.

In the siege on Gashish District of Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State, which lasted for many hours, in a state where there are security personals, Nigerians can’t help but wonder why people involved in the gruesome onslaught, are still walking freely.

One of those to react is Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose via his Twitter handle. The governor said the most important question president Buhari should be answering now is, whether anyone has been arrested yet. Others like former media aide to president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri and some Nigerian twitter users were not left out.

See what they wrote below

One question Nigerians should be asking President Buhari is; has anyone been arrested for the killing of over 200 people in Plateau?

200 people killed in one day by people said to retaliating loss of cows is a national disaster that should attract decisive actions not speeches. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) June 27, 2018

How is it possible that herdsmen will kill thousands of Nigerians under Buhari and not one can be arrested, tried and sentenced for it? I thought it was only Presidents/Governors and their deputies that had Constitutional immunity. I never know the immunity extended to herdsmen! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 27, 2018

The man who named his dog Buhari was arrested faster than the speed of sound.The 5 Christians who killed herdsmen who raided their village and killed 48 were sentenced to death faster than speed of light. When will the Buhari govt arrest, try and convict herdsmen with such speed? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 23, 2018

PLATEAU MASSACRE:

When is enough finally going to be enough Buhari?

Herdsmen massacred Nig. citizens for 2days and not arrest was made? — Joachim Okhai (@joachim_Okhai) June 25, 2018

This Buhari administration has continued to show its incompetence in handling the herdsmen killings. How can you say the killings is politically motivated, if you know the politicians then arrest them. But you know what, the trademark of this Buhari regime is blame and excuses. — IAdvocate4Justice (@Oviebrown) June 26, 2018

What's baffling about plateau killing is that no arrest will eventually be made in the name d herdsmen not being Nigerians, yet Miyetti Allah speaks for them after their attacks. But of course who will arrest them? We know Buhari is their kinsman, we know who IGP, DSS &COAS are? — Grace AND Truth (@mayowaakinade) June 26, 2018