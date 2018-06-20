Entertainment, Gossip

Popular rapper, Speed Darlington body shames Bobrisky

People are yet to get over the recent photos Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky shared online – the ones of him clad in a bikini and posing seductively.

While some are nauseated over the effeminate’s photo, some are quite surprised that he could pull off such a look – popular Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington is certainly not in the league of those who are digging Bobrisky’s photo.

Speed Darlington shared one of the cross dresser’s photo on his page with the caption,

‘Ewww what the fuck is that? Rolled skin?’.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Consequence set to wed; releases lovely pre-wedding photos.

“We were so poor my mother borrowed bread for us to eat” – Lukaku shares touching life story

“I beat my wife everyday, yet we are the best couple on earth” – Pastor advises women not to leave their homes over domestic violence

Prophet demands N750,000 to pray for Super Eagles so they can win World Cup

Real reason why OAU Professor was sacked today by the school

Music: Bracket Ft. Duncan Mighty – Chinelo

Girlfriend of married man killed by the man’s wife in Anambra state (photos)

Referee who officiated Nigeria vs Croatia hospitalized

Nigerian man excited as his wife helped to pay the house rent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *