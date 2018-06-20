Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

Referee who officiated Nigeria vs Croatia hospitalized

The Brazilian referee that officiated Nigeria’s opening World Cup match against Croatia has been hospitalized, according to reports.

Russian daily sports newspaper Sport Express says the main referee of the World Cup match between the National teams of Croatia and Nigeria, Sandro Meira Ricci, has been hospitalized.

The 43-year-old civil servant has ruptured his ligaments and is presently in the hospital.

Only yesterday, Ricci, who was the Video Assistant Referee for England’s clash with Tunisia, was embroiled in a fresh controversy after he failed to award a penalty to England, as did the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan, when Tottenham’s Harry Kane was grabbed and knocked over by Sassi inside the area.

