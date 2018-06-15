Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Shock as missing woman was found inside a python (video)

A woman who has been missing since Thursday was found dead inside a python on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.

The incident occurred on June 14, 2015 when 54-year-old Wa Tiba went to check her garden. By Friday morning, Wa Tiba was not yet home, so residents and police went in search of her.

Local media reported today that villagers and authorities in Southeast Sulawesi province found the woman’s belongings but didn’t see her.

They eventually found a python that was so swollen and couldn’t move so they suspected it might have swallowed her.

“The villagers who were suspicious brought the python back to the village and cut it open. She was found dead inside the snake with the body intact,” local police chief Agus Ramos said.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

FIFA World Cup 2018: Portugal and Spain draw in intense match

Cristiano Ronaldo scores sensational hat-trick as Portugal hold Spain in instant World Cup classic

#EndSars: Mocheddah slams Ruggedman over his call for celebs to speak up

Cee-C shares money online, slays in new photos

The name ‘Kizz Daniel’ also belongs to G-Worldwide – Management

Super Eagles Player, John Ogu shares shaku shaku photos, calls for prayers (Photo)

Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Sunday apologizes to Juliet Ibrahim for calling her an idiot

I killed a woman I met on Facebook to take over her car – Suspect

Lady declares her 11 year old sister missing; but people’s attention is drawn to another thing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *