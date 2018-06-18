Entertainment

Sophia Momodu Celebrates Davido on Father’s Day

With many male Celebrities getting heat from their ex-wives or baby mama’s for not living up to their responsibility being a thing at the moment especially during the father’s day celebration yesterday, it is quite refreshing to see a baby mama celebrating her baby daddy.

Davido’s first baby mama,Sophia Momodu celebrated him yesterday, being Fathers Day.

She shared a video of the star laying down with their daughter Imade ehich she captioned ‘HFD-*Happy Father’s Day.

Davido also celebrated himself yesterday, being a proud father of two cute daughters. He Wrote;

BEST DADDY EVER!!!! 👨‍👧‍👧❤


