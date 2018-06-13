Local News

Spain Announces New Coach For World Cup After Sacking Lopetegui

 

Sporting Director of Spain’s Football Federation (RFEF) Fernando Hierro has been named the national team’s new coach for the duration of the World Cup in Russia, the Federation said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Fernando Hierro will assume coaching responsibilities at the World Cup in Russia,” the Spanish football federation announced.

Hierro replaced Julen Lopetegui who was sacked earlier on Wednesday after the federation said he failed to tell them he had agreed to join Real Madrid after the tournament.

