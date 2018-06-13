Spain Announces New Coach For World Cup After Sacking Lopetegui

Sporting Director of Spain’s Football Federation (RFEF) Fernando Hierro has been named the national team’s new coach for the duration of the World Cup in Russia, the Federation said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Fernando Hierro will assume coaching responsibilities at the World Cup in Russia,” the Spanish football federation announced.

Hierro replaced Julen Lopetegui who was sacked earlier on Wednesday after the federation said he failed to tell them he had agreed to join Real Madrid after the tournament.

OFFICIAL | Fernando Hierro to assume role as Spain Head Coach for the 2018 Russia World Cup https://t.co/r2vHeLAKxS pic.twitter.com/2TZjVfFypQ

— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 13, 2018

