“Tobi Bakre will use and dump you, dirty Igbo girl” – Man blasts BBNaija’s Alex.

After the show, she’s been most of the time, been spotted with bestie, Tobi as they attend media rounds and functions together.

Her familiarity with the gentleman is what has got an IG user thinking and taking to the comment section to blast her.

Because of her ‘association’ with Tobi, an IG user has blasted her saying the latter will only use and dump her and wonders why she’s not spotted with her own family members.

The user wrote,

Alex is not just a fool but a shegoat at that….never seen an igbo girl this behave this stupid seriously …after the bb show what stopped Alex from going to her house ? Was she driven away from her house pls…? Stop deceiving urself because topi will only fuck n dump ur dirty igbo ass…

Leave a Comment…

comments