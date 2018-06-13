TV Host fired after Viewers reportedly complained her Dress was Inappropriate for Ramadan

Amal Al-Awadhi, a TV host in Kuwait, has been fired from her job after viewers complained her dress had been too inappropriate for Ramadan.

According to the Daily Mail, Amal, who hosts a game show on a state-run station, was still live on air when she heard controllers being ordered to quit the broadcast.

Amal had worn a lace dress with flared sleeves, and she said she was taken by surprise as she had taken care to look appropriate for Ramadan.

Complaining on her Snapchat, she said:

Because my show was airing during Ramadan, I was extra cautious about not going against any of our traditions, I took care of what I wore and how I spoke.

-DailyMail