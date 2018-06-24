“Why I bought a Range Rover for my wife” – Peter Okoye (Video)

Peter Okoye has revealed why he bought the brand new Range Rover for his wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye.

The video by Wotzup ONTV captures the behind the scenes, as well as the moment Lola Omotayo-Okoye saw her Range Rover gift from her husband, singer Peter Okoye a.k.a Mr P.

“Anything I own, she owns. She was there for me when I had nothing,” Peter Okoye said, adding that they’ve known each other for 15 years.

Speaking on the gift, Lola said: ”Well, I’m really… I’m super excited. I can’t really even… I’m really shy, so don’t take my shyness for not being surprised. I’m surprised and really, really excited. I can’t believe it.”

On her husband’s motivation for the gift, Lola said: “All my hard work na, all these years. I deserve it (laughs).”

Watch video below:

Leave a Comment…

comments