Wizkid’s 2nd Baby Mama Continue to Slam Him For Being a Deadbeat Dad as She Celebrates Father’s Day (photos)

Wizkid may be be breaking records and performing in sold out concerts all over the world but it appears he is still a deadbeat father in the eyes of his second baby mama.

Recall that Wizkid came under fire from his first and second baby mamas who called him out on social media for being a deadbeat dad to their sons awhile ago.

On the occasion of father’s day yesterday, his 2nd baby mama continued to bash on social media for not taking care of his responsibility.

Wizkid second baby mama threw major shade him in her new IG post.

She insisted that Wizkid is still a dead beat dad, she claims he has not been involved in her son’s life.

See screenshots below



-Gistreel