“You are evil and wicked” – Actress, Liz Anjorin slams Ronke Oshodi-oke, calls her an ‘old jobless begger’.

There seems to be some sorta division in the Yoruba fraction of Nollywood after actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke took to social media to slam her colleagues who are in the wont of flaunting their lifestyles on social media. (ICYMI)

Though the actress didn’t mention names when she made her video, her colleague Lizz Anjorin took it upon herself to reply her describing her as ‘evil, wicked and an old jobless begger’.

She also made a video on her page where she asks Ronke if she was there during her days of humble beginnings and the fact that she flaunts whatsoever she wants is not to oppress anyone but rather inspire.

She was led to tears while making her video as according to her, she can’t believe this is coming from someone she sees as a friend.

Liz Anjorin wrote in one of the videos she shared,

WHEN AN OLD JOBLESS BEGGER TURNS MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER ON ISSUES OF THE SUCCESSFUL YOUNGER ONES.

“WHO HAS GLASS JAW MUST NOT THROW STONES”

Check my post for 18th of May to confirm my anger and tears …she stated a ra motor are ile …odulade ra motor ora range nigh to lopooolo ko gee sori social medial amor when he got endorsement nko? Opolo dun ko sise nigba yen Abi?? …that means I have no brain to have posted my Range Rover autobiography abi ???

Haaaaa killed eeee liar yi soju age wa looooo…ti Lowe ba mon owe ti ko dan era Ina lo nab …must we shred ourselves in shame for public …atleast you have numbers of everybody to call for advice …I swear I can’t imagine this from you …I hate it when people don’t mind their deadly business.

Now this war you wage today will never be clean …because you make me fear for my dear life and fear pple more …

