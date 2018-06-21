Entertainment, Gossip

You can deceive girls with money until you are done with them – Reekado Banks

Mavin Singer, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon popularly known as Reekado Banks might be courting controversy with his post on his Instagram story.

The saying that girls like money has for a long time been a trending debate and people have voiced their opinion sometimes supporting the claim, and other times refuting it.

Reekado banks took to his Instagram story to share a rather unique perspective on the issue.

He wrote:

I have realized that girls don’t know which man is the real one, until he has finished with them. I also have realized that girls like whoever has money, so u can decieve them with money till u are done with them.

What do Y’all think about this guys?

