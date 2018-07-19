19-year-old Nigerian Secondary School students get married (Photos)

A Nigerian lady identified as Olajumoke Oluwadamilola on Facebook has taken to the platform to share photos from the wedding ceremony of 19-year-old Nigerian Secondary School Students.

Sharing the photos from the wedding ceremony, she wrote:

Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world and congratulations on your marriage.

Imagine 19 years student get married to each other.

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments