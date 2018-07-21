21-Year-Old Student Gives Up Her Law Career To Become An Instagram Star (Photos)

A student of Oxford university has dumped her degree to become an Instagram star. Grace Beverley attended a £9,600-a-year nursery and four top public schools. The 21-year-old has now packed plans for a legal career to become a full-time Insta star. Her account GraceFitUK already has more than a million followers who lap up her fitness advice and lycra clad snaps.

As well as dolling out keep fit tips she sells her own fitness products and endorses other brands with sponsored videos.

Her Dad, Peter, runs a business consultancy and her mum, Victoria, is a senior curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Social media “influencers” earn money through partnerships with brands which pay them to advertise their products.

They can make up to £100 a post if they have around 10,000 followers, while for those with a following of 100,000 can make £350 per post.

Miss Beverley, who already posts around four sponsored videos a month, has 366,000 followers on YouTube and 837,000 on Instagram – meaning she could be raking in pots of cash a month.

The Oxford music student is due to complete her degree at St Peter’s College next year, and had planned to take a law conversion course afterwards. But instead she has now decided to pursue her web career.

She said: “I wanted to get fit for summer and didn’t expect it to continue.

“I will never give the university a reason to think that they are not my top priority.“I’m extra-careful and extra-diligent and try extra hard in all my work. I can handle it and I can handle the stress. I like being busy.“I’ve worked so hard to get to this point … I don’t want to look back and think “I could have done so much better”.’

Culled from The SunUK