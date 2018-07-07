Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

A Health Center in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo state is in a pathetic state (Photos)

Health is wealth, they say because it is when one is healthy only then can one strive to ‘hustle’ to make ends meet.

This is why in most countries or states, Standard health care facilities are top priority when it comes to providing social amenities.

However, this might not be the case of the residents living at Ohaji/Egbema area of Imo state as recent photos show their health centre are in a deplorable state and they suffer from gross neglect.

See photos below ;

Hopefully, the State Government would do something about it.

Recall in May, 2018, there were reports that Governor Rochas hasn’t paid Pensioners & Workers in Imo state but he’s giving gifts to #BBNaija housemates and this did not go down too well with the public. (Read here, ICYMI)

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Rita Edochie Shares Photo Of Bellyfat And Stretch Marks, Advises Men To Respect Motherhood And Women

Don Jazzy shakes a table that has a lot of Nigerians on it

Court denies Olisa Metuh’s request to travel to the U.K for his daughter’s graduation

Don Jazzy takes shot at Nigerians with a single tweet ?

Housewife burns maid with hot water for sleeping on her couch (Photos)

Student jailed for confessing love for female lawmaker

Toyin Aimakhu shows her gangster side with blonde look (Photos)

Alex Ekubo Cries Over Series Of Unfortunate Events In Nigeria

Tiffany Haddish excited as Tyler Perry gets her a New Car

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *