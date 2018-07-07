A Health Center in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo state is in a pathetic state (Photos)

Health is wealth, they say because it is when one is healthy only then can one strive to ‘hustle’ to make ends meet.

This is why in most countries or states, Standard health care facilities are top priority when it comes to providing social amenities.

However, this might not be the case of the residents living at Ohaji/Egbema area of Imo state as recent photos show their health centre are in a deplorable state and they suffer from gross neglect.

See photos below ;

Hopefully, the State Government would do something about it.

Recall in May, 2018, there were reports that Governor Rochas hasn’t paid Pensioners & Workers in Imo state but he’s giving gifts to #BBNaija housemates and this did not go down too well with the public. (Read here, ICYMI)

Leave a Comment…

comments