Actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington delves into music

Nigerian thespian, Adesua Etomi-Wellington seems to be setting a new course in her career as an entertainer – the lovely seems to be looking towards the direction of music.

We’ve been left to wonder if she got the motivation from her husband, Banky W who began as a musician before also finding his way into acting.

It should be recalled that the actress wowed us a while ago, way before she and Banky W tied the knots when she shared an Instagram video of herself singing with a group of people… so it’s probably safe to say, she’s had the musical thingy coming a long time ago eh?

The actress recently let us in on her new development after she took to her page to share a photo of herself in the studio and captioned it,

What I’ve been up to for a few months.Less excuses, more moves. Can’t believe I’m actually doing it…

It’s worthy of note that the actress is not the first female thespian to delve into music from acting, as over the decades, we’ve had actresses like Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Genevieve Nnaji, Tonto Dikeh and others have a taste of music and really, it was fun while it lasted.

We certainly can’t wait to see what Aunty Susu has to bring!

Leave a Comment…

comments