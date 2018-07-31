Adaeze Yobo narrates how her little daughter bosses Joseph Yobo around

Adaeze Yobo is obviously jealous of the relationship between her little daughter and her father, Joseph Yobo.

Penning down a hilarious yet lovely post on Instagram, the Ex-beauty Queen narrated how her daughter bosses her daughter, even when she (Adaeze) is in a conversation with him.

Sharing a photo of a daddy and daughter moment of the duo, she wrote:

This kind of love… smh! you can’t even imagine how she bosses @jyobo234 around. it’s so embarrassing 🤦🏽‍♀️😂 like the relationship is somehow.

He is not even allowed to have visitors she’ll come from nowhere and say “Dada Dada” and the shameless Dada will stop what he’s doing/saying immediately like they pressed remote 😂🤣 “yes my darling, darling, my rainbow”… then she’ll proceed to say “come here! tit down here”🤦🏽‍♀️and that is the end of your discussion with him 😣😂 #fatheranddaughter ❤

The beauty queen had before now revealed that the former Super Eagles captain, proposed three months after they met. She further disclosed that she should her husband a trophy for putting up with her. Celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary which is blessed with 3 kids, Adaeze Yobo wrote;

“Popped the question 3months after we met and I’ve been all in ya bizness ever since 7years!!!

3 cities, 6 diff addresses, 1 poke nosing 6 year old that can tell when we are fighting even when we pretend in his face , 1 little rascal + 1 more on the way and you still the annoying, anti-social, sexy, God fearing, intelligent, very loving, caring man i met.

I love that when we fight you can’t get anything done cos yu worried I shld get yu a trophy for putting up with me babe I love our relationship, our trust and love.

Thank you God for making my marriage beautiful 7yearsweddinganniversary #newyear.”

