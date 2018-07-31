Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Adaeze Yobo narrates how her little daughter bosses Joseph Yobo around

Adaeze Yobo is obviously jealous of the relationship between her little daughter and her father, Joseph Yobo.

Penning down a hilarious yet lovely post on Instagram, the Ex-beauty Queen narrated how her daughter bosses her daughter, even when she (Adaeze) is in a conversation with him.

Sharing a photo of a daddy and daughter moment of the duo, she wrote:

This kind of love… smh! you can’t even imagine how she bosses @jyobo234 around. it’s so embarrassing 🤦🏽‍♀️😂 like the relationship is somehow.

He is not even allowed to have visitors she’ll come from nowhere and say “Dada Dada” and the shameless Dada will stop what he’s doing/saying immediately like they pressed remote 😂🤣 “yes my darling, darling, my rainbow”… then she’ll proceed to say “come here! tit down here”🤦🏽‍♀️and that is the end of your discussion with him 😣😂 #fatheranddaughter ❤

The beauty queen had before now revealed that the former Super Eagles captain, proposed three months after they met. She further disclosed that she should her husband a trophy for putting up with her. Celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary which is blessed with 3 kids, Adaeze Yobo wrote;

“Popped the question 3months after we met and I’ve been all in ya bizness ever since  7years!!!

3 cities, 6 diff addresses, 1 poke nosing 6 year old that can tell when we are fighting even when we pretend in his face , 1 little rascal + 1 more on the way and you still the annoying, anti-social, sexy, God fearing, intelligent, very loving, caring man i met.

I love that when we fight you can’t get anything done cos yu worried I shld get yu a trophy for putting up with me babe  I love our relationship, our trust and love.

Thank you God for making my marriage beautiful  7yearsweddinganniversary #newyear.”

