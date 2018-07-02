Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Adorable wedding photos of identical twin brothers who tied the knot with 2 best friends

The wedding photos of handsome Nigerian Twin brothers who got married to two best friends on the same day has been going viral online, with social media users swooning over the photos.

The brides who are best friends identified as Onize and Angieshanna looked every shade of beautiful as they held a double wedding and shut down the city of Lagos.

Photos from the wedding have been making rounds on the internet with most people wishing for a kind of love that will show the power of friendship and the bond between twins.

While the brides looked identical in their off shoulder white wedding dresses with glittering tiaras, the grooms looked dapper in their blue suits.

See photos below:

