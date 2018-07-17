Adunni Ade mocks Instagram trolls, spites them

Adunni Ade posted some photos of herself in a swimsuit few days ago, and also did same yesterday, which got fans talking.

Some praised her, while others kicked at it. Hours later, Adunni decided to troll them by posting a pic of her saying ‘Any question for the day’.

Her celebrity friends and true fans got the drill and laughed and mocked those who insulted the actress, while others still ent ahead to tell her to dress up.

The mother of two is back on IG giving them hot in red, in which she slammed those who berated her and fake people.

”Oh I see them sleek comments but be in the DM’s asking for handouts! The begging has trippled in the last few days😭😭😭 Nah bud! Life don’t work that way!

It’s okay for me to promote and embrace the African Culture but a big problem when the American Side is portrayed?

A lot of you live the Fakest Lives ever!!! So bitter on the inside!!!

Don’t have a hot pot to piss in.

Just down right dingy as hell😂😂😂

I know some would ask why respond?… well… I just feel like it! I guess I got lil spare time this morning.

In case you FORGOT

My name is Adunni Faye Ade

I do what I want, when I want!

Live with it or….. Good Morning !!!”

