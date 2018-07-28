BBNaija: Romantic Photos Of Cee-C And Leo Surface Amidst Dating Rumours

Cee-C and Leo Da Silva were seen at a social gathering stepping out amidst social media insinuations that they might be involved in a romantic relationship.

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Cee-C and Leo, who have been sparking dating rumours after the Big Brother show, have had their first hosting duty together, and they looked absolutely stunning.

The lovely pair were the host of a beauty pageant event last night in Calabar, and Leo’s sister, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi made Cee-C’s stunning dress.

It’s not clear if the duo are actually dating or probably teasing the media with the staged closeness.

See more photos: