Blac Chyna dating 19-year-old Devin Haney after breaking up with 18-year-old YBN Almighty Jay

Looks like Blac Chyna didn’t spend much time mourning her breakup from YBN Almighty Jay. Apparently, she’s already got a new boo.

In an Instagram post, she revealed a picture of a man posing with a white Lamborghini and a caption reading “Hi babe,” accompanied by a trophy emoji the handle @realdevinhaney.

Devin Haney, who was tagged, subsequently commented with a heart emoji. Haney is a 19-year-old professional boxer who is currently undefeated.

While neither have publicly confirmed that they’re actually in a relationship, it looks like they’re at least giving hints on social media.

BC split with Almighty Jay after he claimed she was “too clingy.” She also reportedly expressed interest in starting a family with him, which he says “scared the hell out of him.”

Here’s to hoping this possible relationship will last a little longer.

-Gistreel