Entertainment, Uncategorized

Breaking News: Former Arsenal Star Emmanuel Eboue Arrested

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has been arrested by the North London police on arson claims which aren’t yet to fully understand.

The Mirror claims that the defender is now in jail as his problems keep becoming bigger because it’s said that he might not have enough money for legal representation in this case which he will be facing.

Emmanuel Eboue became bankrupt after acrimonious divorce with his wife which saw the Ivory international left with nothing and he even last year confirmed that he had nowhere to stay anymore, that he had started sleeping at friend’s places.

It is also reported that his family is worried about his emotional state because the former player has been going through a lot in the past few months.

The Police released a statement which read that;“ Police investigating an alleged arson at a residential address in Enfield on Saturday, 30 June, arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of arson and malicious communications outside the address at around 17:00hrs on Saturday, 7 July.” He was taken to a north London police station where he currently remains.”


Tags

You may also like

See Pictures Of The World’s Biggest Church Auditorium In Abuja Under Construction

Jude Ighalo’s wife, Sonia, shows off body in sexy swimwear photo

Dino Melaye Shares Photos on IG After His Overseas Medical Trip

Sophia Momodu Releases Hot New Photos

More photos from Paul Okoye’s Twins’ 1st Birthday Party (Photos)

Jim Iyke says he won’t stop calling out people who throw jabs at him on his page

I Am As Big As Davido & Wizkid – Yemi Alade

TeeBillz Comes For Tiwa Savage On Insta Post

Genevieve Nnaji in shock as colleagues snubbed her at New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *