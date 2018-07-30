Trending

Brilliant Nigerian Boy Offered Scholarship To Study In US After Smashing His WAEC And Jamb

A teenager can’t seem to contain his excitement after his dream to travel abroad for his education – was established. The brilliant student identified as Thompson Christian, excelled in flying colours in Jamb as he scored an aggregate of 309.

Thompson also came out in flying colours in WAEC. He made 7A’s and 2C’s in the recently released WAEC result.

Armed with his excellent results, the young man applied to study Aerospace Engineering in USA. After verification of his results, he was granted scholarship at the Wichita State University in Kansas city.

The teenage boy has also been granted visa as he’s due to travel very soon for his studies.

Congratulations to him.

