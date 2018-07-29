Entertainment

Buhari’s Re-election: Simi Blasts LeardersNG For Listing Her Among The #67MillionYouth Initiative

Nigerian singer “simi” has taken to her Twitter page to blast the LeardersNG for listing her among the #67MillionYouth who collected Two Hundred Million Naira (₦200m) to launch #67MillionYouth initiative for Buhari’s re-election.

She Wrote:

First Of All, I’ve NEVER EVEN HEARD OF this initiative!! Second, only an illiterate, desperate, useless and misguided “news” platform would put up something so incriminating, without doing their research. If you believed this with no proof, you’re kind of part of the problem!

If you even really know me, you know what I stand for. I don’t pretend about it!! I’m not quiet about it!! So if some random outfit posts something like this for attention, and you are quick to accept it as truth without actually confirming, it’s disappointing!!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


You may also like

Nigerian Musicians who have reportedly gone from Stardom to Oblivion

No Nigerian female music star can intimidate me – Doyinsola

My hot romantic kiss in BBNaija was real – Lolu

Chimamanda Adichie covers French Magazine ‘M-Lemonde’ (Photos)

People think I like money, the fear of failing makes me work hard –Chika Ike

Daddy Showkey says he can’t dump music for advocacy

Buhari Re-election: Banky W, Simi, Debola Lagos reportedly Contracted With ₦200M

Seyilaw calls follower ‘stupid’ after the follower complained about his wife’s dress

Testimony: She went from planning her own Funeral to Making a miraculous Recovery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *