Entertainment, Gossip

Caroline Danjuma shares touching story about the birth of her daughter

Caroline Danjuma has shared a powerful story of the birth of her daughter who will turn 4 in September.

The actress revealed that her daughter’s pregnancy was a life and death situation and she was told to choose between saving her life or that of her daughter. When the girl was eventually born, she had two holes in her heart.

Miraculously, she is alive and living a full life now.

She wrote:

“My darling 3 yrs old daughter .. in Christ you will grow and learn his ways ???.. counting Down to your 4 th birthday SEP/13/2018 ..my girl is growing ????.. born sep 13/2014 with two holes in the heart .. I was battling with fibroid too while I carried you in my womb .. the doc told me to choose between you and I whom she should save if I had to be rushed in for a CS operation and for sure I chose you but God’s words are different from man .. I serve a living God who never sleeps.. HE put you under his wings .. for once I have never had any reason to worry.. healed by his blood . I have been holding on to this testimony .. you have been nothing short of an angel .. the happiest little girl I know .. may God grant me the grace to be a good mother to you ??? #myuntoldstories#jesusistheaurhorandfinisher

Caroline Danjuma Celebrates Ex-Husband Musa Danjuma

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

Super Eagles Player, Troost-Ekong welcomes Baby Boy

Davido reacts as Chioma’s parents are reportedly enraged over her decision to dump school.

Timi Dakolo says Money is very important in marriage

“In the blink of an eye, everything can change” – Fashola’s burn survivor brother grateful for life.

Widow of Late billionaire, Dehinde Fernandez, marries her younger lover (Photo)

‘Kanye West stole my idea’ – Rapper M.I Abaga.

“Kanye West Stole My Idea” – M.I Abaga On Plan To Drop 3 Hip-hop Albums

Kendrick Lamar to Guest Star on ‘Power’

CeeC Signs Endorsement Deal with NairaBET

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *