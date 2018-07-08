Davido Takes Delivery of His N100m 2018 Bentley Bentayga!

Davido continues to live the baller lifestyle.

Today, the singer took to his Instagram to reveal that he has finally taken delivery of his 2018 Bentley Bentayga.

Recall that the singer had announced that he raked in over N500 million from his December concert, and shortly after went on a spending spree and added a Bentley to his collection of cars, a luxury car whose starting price is $231,000.

“Thank you @bentley_atlanta❤for making this a smooth purchase !! My baby off to the port 🇳🇬 way,” he said in a February post, and in another post, his newly iced Rolex and ring designed by Icebox, the top luxury jewelry seller who created the singer’s 30 Billion Gang chain.

Now, he has taken delivery of the car.

Check out the video below.