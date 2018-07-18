Entertainment, Gossip, News

Ekiti Governor-Elect, Fayemi given certificate of return by INEC

The Governor-Elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has been given a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

His deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, also received his Certificate of Return at the ceremony which held Wednesday at the state INEC headquarters along new Iyin Road in Ado-Ekiti.

Fayemi emerged victorious in last Saturday’s polls defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka and 33 other candidates.

He polled 197,459 votes while Olusola garnered 178, 121.

The Ekiti election is said to have been marred by irregularities, according to a coalition of foreign and domestic observers.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the domestic observers, Gabriel Nwambu, of the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, Abuja, said, “The exercise witnessed a high level of unprecedented electoral related challenges and such abuse will remain contentious until justice prevails, especially in the areas of cash inducement, arrests of political stalwarts by security agents and snatching of electoral materials by political thugs, among other abuses.

“Party agents had huge cash and were close to voting points. Security agents were indifferent to cash inducement of voters. The whole process falls short of the compliance with international best standards.”

