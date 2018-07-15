Politics, Trending

#EkitiDecides: Nigerians troll Fayose over loss

Nigerians have taken to social media to troll out going governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose after his candidate lost in the state governorship election.

John Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC emerged winner in the election as he led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Professor Olusola Eleka in 12 of the 16 local govt areas of the state, including Fayose’s Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Govt Area.

