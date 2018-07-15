EkitiDecides: Nigerians troll Fayose over loss

Nigerians have taken to social media to troll out going governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose after his candidate lost in the state governorship election.

John Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC emerged winner in the election as he led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Professor Olusola Eleka in 12 of the 16 local govt areas of the state, including Fayose’s Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Govt Area.

See reactions below

"In 2014, despite blocking APC chieftains from entering Ekiti, using soldiers to rig, writing results, killing APC members, etc, Dr Kayode Fayemi congratulated Fayose, packed his bags & left Govt House. The world is watching Fayose. Now is the time for him to grow up"

– @fkeyamo — APC Nigeria (@APCNigeria) July 15, 2018

1.Voters cld have collected Fayemi's money and still voted for PDP, they chose not to!

2.Most of us don't even know the name of the PDP candidate. It looked like Fayose was running!

3.What exactly has Fayose done in Ekiti that is so spectacular to make you surprised they lost?! — Amina Ebele (@DeliciousAmina) July 15, 2018

The most hilarious thing about this election is that the "real" PDP candidate is not the one being trolled for his loss. It's like the guy was not even a part of the election. All over my TL it's Fayose that was defeated 😂😂😂 — Dr Etin-osa Imagbenikaro (@etinmagbe) July 15, 2018

Fayose went on air to declare election results in a bid to create confusion. This silence here is loud. Imagine it was Aregbesola or El-Rufai that made the same move. Tailors would have been on their machines all night with long threads. — Ahmed ibn Mustapha (@MrAfobaje) July 15, 2018

For Fayose fans, just know this: I will troll you! I will be rude!! I will be relentless!!! You will be in pains!!! You will be in severe pains!!!! You won't be able to take it anymore!!!!! But, I will not stop!!!!! This trolling will be televised!!!!!!! #EkitiReclaimed — Gbenga Olorunpomi (@GbengaGOLD) July 14, 2018

Buhari has just finished the Fayose project that GEJ started in 2014. — Ahmed ibn Mustapha (@MrAfobaje) July 15, 2018