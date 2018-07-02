Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

Ex-Super Eagles player, Wilson Oruma finally speaks on loss of N2 billion to fraudsters

Ex-Super Eagles midfielder, Wilson Oghenekevwe Oruma has opened up on his travail in the hands of fraudsters who duped him of about N2billion in his bid to establish himself after retiring from active football.

Speaking about it for the first time with the Guardian, he confirmed the sad incident and revealed some of his relations were involved in the deal that saw him lose close to N2 billion.

“This is my first time of speaking with any journalist on this,’ he said.

“It is true that I lost all my savings to some people, who turned out to be fraudsters. I have read several stories in the media since then. Those stories did not emanate from me. They quoted different amount, which is not correct. I lost close to N2 billion.”

“The most painful aspect of it all was the fact that some of my relations were involved in the deal. You can imagine losing such huge amount of money to people you trusted. I pray for them to have a human heart and return my money, even if it is part of it. That is my prayer every day, and I know that one day, the hand of God will torch their hearts,”he added.

