Femi Kuti Calls Out A Band Member Who Absconded In The U.S, Shares His Photo

 

Femi Kuti

Afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti, has taken to his verified Twitter page to call out a member of his ‘The Positive Force’ band, Aghedo Andrew, who he said absconded in the U.S on Sunday.

The legendary artiste disclosed that Aghedo, a bassist, was supposed to play with him at the SummerStage Festival at the Central Park in New York, adding that Aghedo was “suddenly nowhere to be found just 20 minutes before he got on stage at the concert”.

While lamenting that the incident could have ruined his performance, Femi thanked other band members for bringing their A-Game and “standing strong and giving one of the best shows of the tour”.

He wrote: “My bassist Aghedo Andrew nearly ruined my concert yesterday in New York @SummerStage, He disappeared 20mins before show time. I want to thank the rest of the band for standing strong and giving one of the best shows of the tour.”

When a follower of the singer said that Aghedo might have absconded in a bid to run away from the hardship in Nigeria, Femi said: “He has a good job. Paid quite well. Has enough money to resign properly and with all visas in his passport he can travel anywhere in the world. So that’s not an excuse.”

As at the time of writing this report, it is unclear why Aghedo, whom the singer disclosed was over 40 years of age, allegedly disappeared.

Femi, the son of late music legend Fela Kuti, performed the sixth concert in his ‘One People, One World’ global tour at the park, which sparked rave reviews from, guests.

The show was described as the biggest so far in the United States leg of the tour following just concluded shows in Boston, New Jersey and Toronto.

