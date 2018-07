Floyd Mayweather is expecting a child with one of his girlfriends, Jennifer Duran. Floyd who topped Forbes richest entertainers list appears to be serious with the Dominican beauty as he has a photo of her on his Instagram page.It was posted in May 2018.

She posted a video of her baby bump,writing

You can only hide it for so long..truly blessed

Floyd has two kids from his first babymama whom he is very close to and spoils silly with cash and gifts.