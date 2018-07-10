Entertainment, Gossip

Footballer, Odion Ighalo spends quality family time as they go on vacation in Greece (Photos)

Super Eagles Striker, Odion Ighalo and his family are currently on vacation in Greece as they have been sharing lovely photos.

The family traveled for the fun vacation shortly after Nigeria’s exit from the World Cup.

In one of his instagram post, he write with caption:

God is the greatest🙏🏾

See more photos below;

After Nigeria’s sad outing at the World Cup, the strike claimed responsibility on his part for missed chances and apologised to the entire nation and teammates after the game. He also rued the clear chances he had which he failed to utilise.

“I apologise to Nigeria. I apologise to my team mates,” Ighalo said.“I take responsibility for this game because if I had taken those chances I had that would have made it a different ball game now. But that is football and life has to continue.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Rappers, Ikechukwu and his kid brother, Uzikwendu exchange ‘hot slaps’ (Video)

Genevieve Nnaji completes her Abuja estate (Photos)

Nollywood Actor, Chinedu ‘Aki’ Ikedieze honoured as a Distinguished Visitor to Miami-Dade County

Pharmacist refuses to sell condom to lady because it’s against her faith

Policemen chase, force student to jump off bridge in Lagos

Cee-C pens down a romantic message to Leo on his birthday (Video)

Nigerian lady arrested with cocaine concealed in her vagina in India

Late Rapper, XXXTentacion signed a $10 Million Deal Before His Death

How Members of the Royal family showed up at Prince Louis Christening

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *