Footballer, Odion Ighalo spends quality family time as they go on vacation in Greece (Photos)

Super Eagles Striker, Odion Ighalo and his family are currently on vacation in Greece as they have been sharing lovely photos.

The family traveled for the fun vacation shortly after Nigeria’s exit from the World Cup.

In one of his instagram post, he write with caption:

God is the greatest🙏🏾

See more photos below;

After Nigeria’s sad outing at the World Cup, the strike claimed responsibility on his part for missed chances and apologised to the entire nation and teammates after the game. He also rued the clear chances he had which he failed to utilise.

“I apologise to Nigeria. I apologise to my team mates,” Ighalo said.“I take responsibility for this game because if I had taken those chances I had that would have made it a different ball game now. But that is football and life has to continue.”

Leave a Comment…

comments