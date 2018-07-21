“God is the only Sugar Daddy i have”- Liz Anjorin

Nollywood actress, Liz Anjorin, who recently converted from Christianity to Islam has revealed the source of her success.

In a chat with PUNCH, the delectable actress predicted the collapse of the Nigerian Movie Industry due to the activities of pirates and the lack of investment in the sector. These reasons she said, propelled her into having multiple streams of income

Liz advised those accusing her of being financed by a sugar daddy to desist from doing so, as all her wealth had come from hard work and creativity.

She said ;

“I decided to put in more hard work and create multiple streams of income after realising that the movie industry will soon collapse. ‘‘Nobody wants to go broke and it is that fear that brought out the creativity in me and pushed me into business” “Piracy is affecting the industry so much while the lack of proper investment is also another issue threatening the sector. “While other people go from one party to another to enjoy themselves, I am busy at work, thinking of how to make a success of my life. “I work very hard to earn my money. I go through a lot of stress every day but people just think that I just sleep and all these things come to me on a silver platter. “The talk of having a sugar daddy is annoying because there is nothing like that. The truth is that God is the only sugar daddy I have. “Some people will just sit down and say I get support from some politicians but in Nigeria of today; nobody will constantly give you money except you work with your two hands. But some individuals will just sit somewhere and concoct all sorts of lies about me.”

