Gospel singer Kirk Franklin’s estranged son makes outrageous allegation that Kirk is trying to kill him

American Award-winning gospel singer, Kirk Franklin, 48, has been called out by his eldest son, who claims he (Kirk) has been trying to kill him.

Kerrion Franklin, 30, who has not had a good relationship with his dad for many years, made the shocking allegation in an Instagram post which has now been deleted.

In the post, he wrote;

‘My own father is trying to kill me. If anything happens to me [email protected] sneaky ass. A lot of funny shit been happening and hes in LA right now hiding from me and ii havent heard from him. So I’m just leaving this here for safety purposes. I cant deal with this f**k shit on my own anymore. I’m done. My life is too valuable…in real time.

‘The Gospel singer is yet to react to the allegation.

See the post below.

