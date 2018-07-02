Entertainment

“If I Want Your Man, Trust I’m Going To Get Him” – BBNaija Ahneeka Brags!

Former big brother Naija housemate Ahneeka and her Twitter followers traded words after she said she can get any man she wants.

This is coming after her fellow ex-housemate, Khloe was mocked following Cee-C and Leo’s romantic dinner two days ago.

Khloe and Leo were almost a thing in the big brother house, and even when they left the house they hung out together on several occasions.

Khloe and Leo are no longer seen together anymore as he and Cee-C have now become very close and are already sparking dating rumours.

Ahneeka tweeted;


