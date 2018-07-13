Entertainment, Gossip

“I’m tired of using a vibrator, I need a actual d*ck”- Comedienne, Wofai Fada cries out

So some followers on a page on Instagram were asked to keep a thread going on a particular post where you don’t like what happens when that particular thing is supposed to happen… does that make any sense? pfft

Yeah well, Nigerian comedienne, Wofai Fada got in on the post and gave her version of it and yoooooo! It was quite revealing – according to Wofai, she says she’s tired of using a vibrator when she wants the actual thing.

I don’t think explaining it in my own way could make you understand, I’d rather you see for yourself and know what I’m talking about…

Wofai Fada cries

Do you catch my drift now? Sure you do!

