It Does Not Add Up: Check Out How Nigerians Reacted To News Of BBNaija Star, Nina’s Graduation

Nina announced, yesterday, that she had concluded her final exams and is set to be a graduate of the Imo State University. She went on to share some photos and videos of herself and her course mates celebrating the completion of their studies.

However, the reality star has now been trolled by some of her fans who believe she could not have graduated from university so soon after spending so much time at the Big Brother Naija house.

Some of her followers asked many questions bothering on how she achieved the feat.

Below are some of the reactions:

