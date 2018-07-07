Lady compelled to apologize for saying Khloe Kardashian’s baby isn’t cute

A social media troll got more than she bargained for after she said Khloe kardashian’s wasn’t ‘cute’

The lady on twitter, tried to make a joke out of a sensitive situation when she tweeted; Is it just me or is @khloekardashian baby, true, not cute at all?

Khloe, who has 26.5 Million followers on twitter then replied her saying; What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life

Khloe’s reply had a ripple effect as her fans trooped to blast the troll.

However, the troll felt remorseful, then she deleted her initial tweet and tendered an apology ;

Honestly didn’t mean for my tweet to get as many replies and whatnot to it. I apologize for for my actions and I shouldn’t have said what I said. I wasn’t thinking at all.

Leave a Comment…

comments