Learn from Dino Melaye! Nigerians urge army fighting Boko Haram to always ‘climb a tree’

Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West, yesterday narrated how he escaped being burned alive by some unknown assailants as he headed for court in Lokoja from Abuja.

Malaye, while speaking with some journalists on Sunday said he climbed atop a tree and stayed there for hours in order to conceal himself from the men after his life. He said;

“When I got into the bush, I climbed a tree and stayed there. While on the tree, I saw two of the policemen coming to look for me, but they didn’t know I was on the tree. I was in the bush for 11 hours.

A lot of Nigerians have trolled Mr Melaye for what they have termed a badly written script. They mocked the senator for making a “mockery of their collective intelligence”, and even asked the Nigerian army to learn Melaye’s tree climbing skills to effectively combat Boko Haram.

See how some Nigerians on social media users reacted.

