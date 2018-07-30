Learn from Dino Melaye! Nigerians urge army fighting Boko Haram to always ‘climb a tree’

Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West, yesterday narrated how he escaped being burned alive by some unknown assailants as he headed for court in Lokoja from Abuja.

Malaye, while speaking with some journalists on Sunday said he climbed atop a tree and stayed there for hours in order to conceal himself from the men after his life. He said;

“When I got into the bush, I climbed a tree and stayed there. While on the tree, I saw two of the policemen coming to look for me, but they didn’t know I was on the tree. I was in the bush for 11 hours.

A lot of Nigerians have trolled Mr Melaye for what they have termed a badly written script. They mocked the senator for making a “mockery of their collective intelligence”, and even asked the Nigerian army to learn Melaye’s tree climbing skills to effectively combat Boko Haram.

See how some Nigerians on social media users reacted.

Nigerian Armed forces should learn from Dino Melaye.

When Boko Haram begins to shoot sporadically, they should just climb trees.

Plant a tree today in ur house, who knows when it might be useful.Bulletproof trees.

😂 DINO IN IGBO IRUMOLE — CBN Gov Akinsola Ak🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) July 30, 2018

Shouldn’t Ben Murray Bruce make a statement on the role he played in the tree climbing escape of Dino Melaye? — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) July 30, 2018

Watching too much movies really helped @dino_melaye in narrating his ordeal in the wilderness. Chai, the man really suffered. 7 whole hours? Chai. No food, no drink. I really feel for Uncle Dino. — Elekwa Harrison Ochie (@Elexharry) July 30, 2018

Ladies and gentlemen , please meet our senator : Senator Dino Melaye pic.twitter.com/q9CweAduDB — brotherDoGood (@jenrade_olamide) July 30, 2018

No scratch, no ransom, no injury, no dislocation of bones, no bruises, Dino Melaye escaped from his kidnappers. pic.twitter.com/zpzkEpi8WP — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) July 27, 2018