Meet 16 year old Ethiopian runner competing at the World Under-20 Championships in Finland

Meet Girmawit Gebrzihair, a 16-year-old Ethiopian runner competing at the World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

She recently won the bronze medal after coming third-place in the 5,000m race at the ongoing competition.

However, Girmawit who listed her birth date, November 21, 2001, is being ridiculed online by social media users including a Spanish athlete, Oscar Husillos who says she looks too old to be competing in an under-20 competition.

Here u go the bit of the day GIRMAWIT GEBRZIHAIR competing in women U20 claiming to be 16 !!!!

when i was 16 my friends didnt look like this , how have time changed 🤔🤣👌 pic.twitter.com/4SD5DwYOvr — Raul Ansari (@kaluo777) July 12, 2018

Meet 16 years old Ethiopian athlete

Girmawit Gebrzihair

She was born on November 10, 2001.

Incredible isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/ZS2EpGlkGZ — EddieKay (@EdwardGyasi) July 12, 2018

This is Girmawit Gebrzihair of Ethiopia, the bronze medalist in the women’s 5k at the @iaaforg World Junior Championships. She is “16 years old” …….. thoughts? pic.twitter.com/KFcEQ4q1LY — Gray Horn (@Sprint4Gold) July 12, 2018

A third added: “Is there no other way of controlling these things apart from looking at a passport? It is hard to believe.”

Also taking aim at the runner was Spanish sprinter Oscar Husillos, 24.

He tweeted a picture of Gebrzihair with the caption, in Spanish, saying: “Her children and grandchildren are in the stands to see her run in the World U20 Championships.”

Husillos has since deleted the tweet and posted a string of messages saying it was taken “out of context” and his words had been “misinterpreted”.

