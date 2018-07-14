Entertainment, Gossip, News

Meet 16 year old Ethiopian runner competing at the World Under-20 Championships in Finland

Meet Girmawit Gebrzihair, a 16-year-old Ethiopian runner competing at the World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

She recently won the bronze medal after coming third-place in the 5,000m race at the ongoing competition.

However, Girmawit who listed her birth date, November 21, 2001, is being ridiculed online by social media users including a Spanish athlete, Oscar Husillos who says she looks too old to be competing in an under-20 competition.

A third added: “Is there no other way of controlling these things apart from looking at a passport? It is hard to believe.”

Also taking aim at the runner was Spanish sprinter Oscar Husillos, 24.

He tweeted a picture of Gebrzihair with the caption, in Spanish, saying: “Her children and grandchildren are in the stands to see her run in the World U20 Championships.”

Husillos has since deleted the tweet and posted a string of messages saying it was taken “out of context” and his words had been “misinterpreted”.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

New Music: Klintt – Willing (Prod. by Tuzi)

“As a baby daddy, I’m better than most husbands” – Timaya claims

Lagos police command reacts to sex-for-bail scandal; refutes widow’s claim of being sexually harassed by police officer at Ilaje police station

I do not love wizkid anymore, but i do not regret meeting him – Wizkid’s Baby Mama

TV girl, Eku Edewor replies IG user who trolled her for not having a big behind

US Rapper, YG arrested for stealing a gold chain from a fan’s neck in Las Vegas

Man crushed to death by his Mother’s Coffin(Photo)

“Nigerian police force has turned into a terrorist group” — Hushpuppi

Yemi Osinbajo and wife attend Pastor Adeboye’s wife 70th birthday thanksgiving service (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *