Superstar DJ Xclusive is here with another banger tagged “gimme love“, he features the ‘Fake Love” maker, Duncan Mighty.

There is certainly not a doubt that Port Harcourt’s first song, Duncan Mighty is the most featured act currently in the country, and he sure did justice to this one.

Gimme Love is produced by DJ Xclusive & Maetro D, with the mixing & mastering By MillaMix.

Listen and Download!!!



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/DJ-Xclusive-GIMME-LOVE-ft-DUNCAN-MIGHTY.mp3

Download MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments